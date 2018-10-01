Baldwin County

Fairhope High School Principal "disgusted and ashamed" that vulgar song was played at football game

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 11:55 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 12:03 PM CDT

Fairhope High School Principal "disgusted and ashamed" that vulgar song was played at football game

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) - The principal of Fairhope High School is apologizing after a song with racial slurs and demeaning language about women was played at a high school football game.
    
Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell sent a mass email to parents following Friday night's game against Daphne High School.
    
Cardwell's message says he has allowed students to have a sound system in the stands at football games. But a song played at the game included obscenities and racial epithets, plus misogynistic language.
    
The principal says he was "disgusted and ashamed" that the song was played. The song title isn't identified in the message. Cardwell promises that such music won't be played again.
    
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center