Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6 Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved City officials will pay a consultant to conduct a feasibility study regarding the future of public education. [ + - ] Video

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) - A special election originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 3rd in the city of Fairhope has been pushed back to the general election on November 6. The special referendum would give citizens the chance to vote to change Fairhope's government from a mayor-council to a council-manager format. Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell issued the order for the date change on Friday.

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson posted her response to the decision on her Facebook page.