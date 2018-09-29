Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) - A special election originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 3rd in the city of Fairhope has been pushed back to the general election on November 6. The special referendum would give citizens the chance to vote to change Fairhope's government from a mayor-council to a council-manager format. Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell issued the order for the date change on Friday.
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson posted her response to the decision on her Facebook page.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
- Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash