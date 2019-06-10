Daphne recycling trucks out of service

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) - According to the City of Daphne's Facebook page, both of the city's recycling trucks are experiencing mechanical issues. The City of Daphne Solid Waste Department is running routes with a back-up automated-arm garbage truck in the meantime.

The post states that all materials left curbside are being taken directly to the recycling center.

There are ways you can assist until these trucks are back on their routes:



1. If your cart is not full and you are able to wait until ...your next scheduled pick-up day, please consider this option



2. Items can also be dropped off at our recycling center located at 26435 Public Works Road

If you have any further questions, please call 251-620-2100 or email the Public Works Director at jsasser@daphneal.com.