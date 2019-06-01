UPDATE: Man arrested, accused of shooting father near Timbercreek

UPDATE

The following is a post from Daphne Police Facebook page:

Just before midnight on May 30th, 25 year old Matthew Montenegro injured his father during a domestic incident at their residence in the Trimbercreek subdivision.

The investigation has revealed that prior to the incident; Matthew was intoxicated at a local bar. Matthew’s parents were notified of his condition; therefore, they attempted to pick him up from the restaurant. The parents could not locate him and, after a search for him, returned home. Matthew was at the residence when they arrived, waiting on the front porch. When Matthew’s father exited his vehicle, Matthew began walking towards his father and shot at him approximately 10 times, striking him twice. The father was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Matthew was later arrested at his residence and charged with Domestic Violence 2nd, Shooting into an occupied dwelling and Harassment.

This is an ongoing investigation and any new, relevant information will be released when obtained.