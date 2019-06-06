Daphne gator spotted in subdivision near Tuesday's sighting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) - Living on the Gulf Coast it's not uncommon to spot an alligator from time to time in one of our many waterways, but several Daphne residents are concerned about what's been lurking around in recent weeks.



These photos were taken on May 19th from a resident who lives in Tiawasee Trace, a community located off of County Road 13 in Daphne. It's not common to see an alligator near homes on this part of the Eastern Shore. The photos show an alligator in Tiawasee Creek, which connects to Lake Forest. We're told these photos show the gator beneath a small bridge in the new construction area of the neighborhood.



On Tuesday a local real estate agent sent us video of an alligator she spotted crossing County Road 13 as it entered the Sehoy neighborhood. Residents estimate the alligator they saw was between 5-6 feet long.



The real estate agent tells us she saw the gator leaving nearby French Settlement before it crossed into Sehoy.



News 5 is checking with local wildlife experts to find out if there are any plans to locate and remove the alligator from these communities.