Camper flips over at Meaher Park, man taken to hospital
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)- A camper flipped on its side in the Meaher State Park in Baldwin County during Friday afternoon's storm.
Employees on the scene tell News 5 one man was inside the camper at the time. His family identifies him as 70-year old Sonny Lejeune.
Lejeune's brother tells us he's been taken to Mobile Infirmary to be treated for back pain.
Others staying at Meaher Park tell News 5 that they heard what sounded like a tornado come through. However, no reports of a tornado have been confirmed.
One man told us his trailer was rocking back and forth.