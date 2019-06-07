Camper flips over at Meaher Park, man taken to hospital Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)- A camper flipped on its side in the Meaher State Park in Baldwin County during Friday afternoon's storm.

Employees on the scene tell News 5 one man was inside the camper at the time. His family identifies him as 70-year old Sonny Lejeune.

Lejeune's brother tells us he's been taken to Mobile Infirmary to be treated for back pain.

Others staying at Meaher Park tell News 5 that they heard what sounded like a tornado come through. However, no reports of a tornado have been confirmed.

One man told us his trailer was rocking back and forth.