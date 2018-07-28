Byrne applauds grant for Daphne Innovation and Science Complex
Washington, D.C. (WKRG) -- Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) issued the following statement in response to the City of Daphne receiving a $1.5 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to fund additional infrastructure improvements to serve the Daphne Innovation and Science Complex (DISC).
Congressman Byrne said: “I want to thank the Economic Development Administration and the Trump Administration for their support of the Daphne Innovation and Science Complex (DISC). The DISC project will greatly expand the economic potential of the Eastern Shore and Baldwin County at large. I remain committed to working with our local officials to continue moving the project forward as we work to bring more good-paying jobs to our area.”
