UPDATE: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Baldwin County
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Lillian Thursday evening.
Troopers say 35-year-old Stephen Randall Brannan of Elberta was trying to cross US 98 at the intersection of South Santa Piedro Street when he was hit by a 2007 Ford F-150.
Troopers say Brannan was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the F-150 was not injured.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
Early reports stated the crash involved a bicycle, but an updated report states no bicycle was involved.
This is a developing story. News 5 will bring you updates as we get more information.
