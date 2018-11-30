Baldwin County

UPDATE: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Baldwin County

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Lillian Thursday evening. 

Troopers say 35-year-old Stephen Randall Brannan of Elberta was trying to cross US 98 at the intersection of South Santa Piedro Street when he was hit by a 2007 Ford F-150. 

Troopers say Brannan was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the F-150 was not injured. 

No charges have been filed against the driver. 

Early reports stated the crash involved a bicycle, but an updated report states no bicycle was involved. 

This is a developing story. News 5 will bring you updates as we get more information.

