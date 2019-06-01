Body found on Lake Shelby identified Video Video Video

UPDATE 7:55 p.m.

The man found dead is Jeffrey Jackson. He was born in 1967.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the person found dead was a middle-aged man. A kayaker discovered the body. Authorities believe the body had been in the water for more than 24 hours. The cause of death has not been determined.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

A Gulf State Park official says the body was found near the cabin area of the park on the north side of Lake Shelby. Officials are not saying yet whether the person was attacked by an alligator, but an alligator was seen near the body.

ORIGINAL STORY 10:02 a.m.

A body has been found on the north side of Lake Shelby in Gulf State Park. An alligator is near the body. A fireboat from the Gulf Shores Fire Department is in the water.

