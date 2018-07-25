Bond set in deadly boat crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Baldwin County District judge Bill Scully set bond at a total of 100 thousand dollars for Steve Angle as he faces upgraded charges of reckless manslaughter and assault in Sunday's deadly boating crash near the Causeway.

Angle appeared in a Fairhope courtroom via video conference for his bond hearing. He had previously been charged with boating under the influence and released from the Baldwin County Jail.

Defense attorney Jeff Deen says Angle knew one of the victims, Darryl Lambert from Wilmer. Deen says Sunday, Angle was headed to a restaurant on the Causeway when the boat crashed into a Bayway piling. "He's devastated, it's crushed him. He's getting out, putting his boat in for a ride and somebody else comes up that he knows says hey what are you doing? Got these young ladies here with me can we tag along and he says yes. It wasn't some drunken bacchanalia he was involved in. He was just riding on his boat."

Lambert and 28-year-old Brittany Ann Lell were killed. 41-year-old Erica Lynn Arenal-Mullen was critically injured.

If Angle does make bond, there will be conditions to his release including an alcohol monitor, an interlock system on his car and he is forbidden from driving a boat.

Angle's next court appearance is scheduled for September 10th.