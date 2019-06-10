Baldwin County

Body found in woods off Hwy 104 in Baldwin County

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 08:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:04 PM CDT

FAIRHOPE. Ala. (WKRG)- A body was found off Highway 104 in Fairhope Sunday afternoon. 

News 5 has learned a body was found in a "heavily wooded" area around 4:00 p.m. East of Hwy 181 and west of Silverhill.

Baldwin County deputies say it is a death investigation. Silverhill Police are also working the scene. 

News 5 is working to learn more information.

