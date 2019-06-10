Body found in woods off Hwy 104 in Baldwin County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRHOPE. Ala. (WKRG)- A body was found off Highway 104 in Fairhope Sunday afternoon.

News 5 has learned a body was found in a "heavily wooded" area around 4:00 p.m. East of Hwy 181 and west of Silverhill.

Baldwin County deputies say it is a death investigation. Silverhill Police are also working the scene.

News 5 is working to learn more information.