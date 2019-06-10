Body found in woods off Hwy 104 in Baldwin County
FAIRHOPE. Ala. (WKRG)- A body was found off Highway 104 in Fairhope Sunday afternoon.
News 5 has learned a body was found in a "heavily wooded" area around 4:00 p.m. East of Hwy 181 and west of Silverhill.
Baldwin County deputies say it is a death investigation. Silverhill Police are also working the scene.
News 5 is working to learn more information.
Trending Stories
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man airlifted to hospital after shot by woman in Coffeeville
- UPDATE: Man dies drowns near Fairhope pier
- TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 eastbound
- Biker Dad: Thunder rolls for rider killed by alleged DUI driver