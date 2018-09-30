Bikers ride to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video

SPANISH FORT, Ala (WKRG) 200 bikers roared across Baldwin County Saturday. The motorcycle riders got together for a good cause, to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The ride is organized annually by radio station 96 KSJ.

Chris Dillon is riding in the Kruise for St. Jude for the first time. He is a child cancer survivor and the former poster child of the ride. He hopped on to a Harley and got in line with the other 200 plus riders and made his way from the Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort down to Flora-Bama.

Dillon was a patient at St. Jude in Memphis. He says the hospital is amazing. He says it’s a place of incredible joy despite the fact that the kids there are fighting cancer. He got a team of about 50 riders together. The team is also riding for Easton Carter. Carter is the son of a Foley firefighter who is also fighting childhood cancer with help from St. Jude.

St. Jude never charges for care. So families fighting cancer have one less thing to worry about.

Dillon says he’s planning to study nursing and hopes to bring things full circle. He wants to work at St. Jude and save lives just like they saved his.