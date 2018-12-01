Student says Foley cafeteria worker tossed kid's lunch in the trash when he couldn't pay
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Baldwin County school lunch program is under fire after a Facebook post by a mom upset with how a student was allegedly treated at Foley High School. That post circulated on social media with thousands of comments and clicks so much so that the school system had to address their lunchroom policy and try and clear a few things up.
The post recounted a day in the lunch line where a new student couldn't pay for lunch, his tray dumped into the garbage and he was given a sandwich to eat. All because he had no money.
Laurie Brown was so fed up about the young man's treatment, on what she said was his first day in school after transferring due to the impact of Hurricane Michael, she wrote a long, scathing account on Facebook that received thousands of comments. Hours later she spoke with school officials and updated the events.
A school system source tells News 5 the post is not entirely accurate. While the student's tray was thrown in the garbage that is a requirement of the Federal Lunch Program guidelines. The source also says the student has been in school for two weeks and his parents have met with school officials and apologized for the dust-up.
Superintendent Eddie Tyler says no child will go hungry in the Baldwin County School system and released a statement that says in part: "We have investigated the matter reported at our school about a child's lunch being thrown away and fed a sandwich. Out of respect to the family's privacy, all we can say is that the child was fed and the family has no problem with how the matter was handled." You can read the full statement below.
Baldwin County Schools serve 10 thousand free and reduced lunches every day. That's almost a third of the student population.
Attempts to contact Laurie Brown for further comment were unsuccessful. In the meantime, several schools in the system have set up emergency accounts to help kids whose parents have forgotten or can't afford lunch money.
The Superintendent for Baldwin County Schools has issued the following statement in regards to the social media post:
"Today we have been dealing with questions about our school system’s lunchroom policy, prompted by a Facebook post, and we want to make it clear that no child in our system will go hungry or without a meal regardless of his or her economic means.
Every day we feed nearly 10,000 free and reduced lunches through the Federal Lunch Program that our school system cafeterias offer. Further, our employees are dedicated to our students and would not let a child go hungry. Many volunteer their time and money to help families in need.
We have investigated the matter reported at our school about a child's lunch being thrown away and fed a sandwich. Out of respect to the family's privacy, all we can say is that the child was fed and the family has no problem with how the matter was handled. -- Eddie Tyler, Superintendent"
The mother posted this new message on Facebook:
I called the high school this morning and spoke to asst. principal Webb. She was very nice and really helpful. She called Emma and the boy into her office to question them about yesterday. She assured me that the lunch situation has been taken care of so everybody can rest easy. She said that she asked the student if he saw his lunch being thrown in the garbage and he said he didn't. But Emma said she witnessed the tray being dumped in the trash. Mrs Webb said that it could have happened and the boy may not seen it. Mrs. Webb explained that once a student "touches" a tray they can't give that tray out to another student. Mrs. Webb said she spoke to the students father who told her that their family was ok. They are from Florida and they were affected my hurricane Michael but they are fine. He said that he just forgot to send his son lunch money. I still don't agree with the policy and definitely not the actions of some involved but most importantly the child is ok. I didn't make this post to draw negative light to the high school. I made the post because it broke my heart. And no child should EVER be denied.......
