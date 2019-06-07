Autopsy confirms Gulf Shores man drowned in Lake Shelby Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Autopsy results confirm 51-year-old Jeff Jackson of Gulf Shores drowned in Lake Shelby in Gulf State Park. (Photo courtesy: Jennifer Guthrie) [ + - ] Video Video

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) Preliminary autopsy results released to News 5 list Jeff Jackson's cause of death as drowning.

A kayaker found Jackson's body in the northwest part of the Lake Shelby near the cabins. His bicycle was recovered nearby.

Jennifer Guthrie was a close friend and says Jackson was known around town as a nature lover and an avid sea turtle volunteer. "We had the good life, and he made his choices as far as like his career and doing yoga and being out and about so that he was in the elements he loved. He was always in the state park, knew everything about it. He could be your tour guide there so yeah, we're going to miss him."

Investigators say foul play is not suspected in his death and while the autopsy is complete, it will be weeks before the toxicology report is finished that could provide more answers.

This weekend, friends and family will gather at two events to celebrate Jackson's life. Sunday at Glow Yoga in Gulf Shores at 10 a.m. and at 4 p.m. Sunday "The Flying Harpoon" on Windmill Ridge Road in Gulf Shores will also host a Celebration of Life event.