Animal clinic reports dog attacked by gator
A close call for a dog in Baldwin County. According to a Facebook post by the Bay Animal Clinic Friday, a dog was attacked by an alligator in the Fly Creek area and survived. The post says one of their clients said their dog Bonnie was attacked while swimming outside their home on Fly Creek Thursday afternoon.
"She was bitten on the nose and again on her side and was actually taken under twice!! Please know that these creatures are out there lurking. They can harm and even kill dogs and more in the blink of an eye. This particular gator hangs around Fly Creek but they are all up and down the shore!" said the post. The post warns people to always be aware of your surroundings especially when swimming. The alligator image in their post was taken days before the attack and may not necessarily be the gator responsible. The image of the dog was taken after Bonnie had emergency treatment at MedVet in Mobile. The Bay Animal Clinic says it is very rare for a dog to survive an attack like this.
