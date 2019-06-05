"He was bleeding," teen talks about Fairhope shooting Video

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) What had been a night of fun for 18-year-old Breanna Benefield ended at Thomas Hospital with a friend bleeding and a bullet hole in her windshield.

One bullet out of many, according to police, found Benefield's SUV as around 200 people scrambled for safety after a "Step Show" Saturday night into Sunday morning. Benefield says the show was over and tensions started to rise, a fight broke out and then gunfire.

"I was walking to my car. I had got right here and then I opened the door and started hearing shots and I was like everybody get in and so everyone got in. They had jumped in the back and the next thing I know that's when he told me he was bleeding and I look up and I see the gunshot up here."

A bullet fragment hit her 16-year-old friend in the lip. She says he got stitches and was treated released from the hospital both of them knowing it could have been so much worse.

Breanna says she is still trying to wrap her head around what all happened. She says she just doesn't understand why people can't get together and just have fun anymore.

18-year-old David York of Prichard and 19-year-old Travon Jackson of Mobile were arrested and face assault and criminal mischief charges in the shooting.