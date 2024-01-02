DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County woman is dead after walking on the highway to grab spilled luggage and being struck by a vehicle, according to the Daphne Police Department.

The DPD received a report around 6:18 a.m. Tuesday about a woman walking on State Highway 181 near Rigsby Road.

Seven minutes later, police received a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the same area.

“Officers and EMS arrived and determined the crash had resulted in the fatality of a 46-year-old female who resided nearby,” a DPD news release said. “Her identity is being withheld at this time.”

The vehicle involved was traveling north on Highway 181, according to police.

“Neither alcohol nor excessive speed is believed to have played a role in this incident,” the release said.

“Additional investigation is ongoing.”