Baldwin County Student makes perfect score on ACT

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala – (WKRG) Congratulations to Richard Fang of Spanish Fort High School! According to the school’s Facebook Counseling page, Fang has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, standardized test for college admissions. The post also states his is the second perfect score for The Toros’ junior class of 2020.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories