SPANISH FORT, Ala – (WKRG) Congratulations to Richard Fang of Spanish Fort High School! According to the school’s Facebook Counseling page, Fang has earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, standardized test for college admissions. The post also states his is the second perfect score for The Toros’ junior class of 2020.
LATEST STORIES
- Baldwin County Student makes perfect score on ACT
- Mobile less impacted by COVID-19 unemployment than nearby cities
- Parents of owner of Lil Brian’s Produce speaks with Prichard community leaders about “all lives splatter” post
- Isolated showers and storms possible thorough Friday, Monitoring Cristobal for the weekend
- George Floyd autopsy shows he tested positive for COVID-19 in April