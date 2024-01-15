BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Superintendent of Baldwin County Schools says they are considering canceling school Tuesday and delaying school Wednesday morning because of the extreme cold and the possibility of freezing rain.

In a letter posted to the school district’s website, Superintendent Eddie Tyler writes “I know these decisions impact tens of thousands of people across south Alabama, so I want to give you as much time as possible to make plans.” Tyler’s letter suggests they may cancel school on Tuesday and have a late start of 10 am on Wednesday. This is a tentative plan and a final decision will be made late Monday morning.

The full letter is below:

Parents,

I want to give you a heads up that it is very POSSIBLE that Baldwin County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and start late (around 10 am) on Wednesday. I know these decisions impact tens of thousands of people across south Alabama, so I want to give you as much time as possible to make plans. Again, this is not a final decision just an early warning. We will have a final decision out to you no later than 11:00 a.m. tomorrow.

My thinking and additional information:

Due to rain coming Monday night/Tuesday morning and freezing temperatures, there are significant concerns about icy road conditions. What we are facing is nothing compared to what’s going across the central part of our country right now but in the south, our roads are simply not prepared for freezing temperatures and precipitation. Our buses are diesel, and they are also not prepared for cold weather. Nearly half of our school children ride the bus and early morning temperatures will be far too cold for children to be outside, waiting on buses.

Of course, just as soon as we make this decision, it’s likely the bad weather will push north, and we will be looking at a bright sunshiny day. I hope that happens, but I have to be prepared for the worst and protect our kids.

I apologize in advance for the inconvenience this will cause you. I don’t control the weather, but I always want to give you as much time as possible to plan when we have a potential school closure.

At this point, I think you should start making plans for what to do with your children on Tuesday as it is very likely we will close school and Wednesday will be a late start. Please do NOT listen to rumors or messages from social media as to what will happen with school. We will notify you of our official decision tomorrow morning by 11 am, in the same way in which you received this message.