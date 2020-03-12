Baldwin County Schools asks families to take heed to travel warnings during spring break

Baldwin County Schools are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Eddie Tyler says school employees are being educated about the virus, hand sanitizing and cleaning deeper and more often. They ask that families take similar precautions at home. They are also asking families to heed travel warnings for the upcoming spring break.

Tyler says there have been no cases at the schools. In fact, there are still no confirmed cases in the state of Alabama.

UNEDITED STATEMENT FROM THE SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Dear parents,



Following up on my previous note addressing the coronavirus, I want you to know that while I have great confidence in our country’s ability to successfully deal with the coronavirus, student safety here in Baldwin County is our top priority. This is why we are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread or contamination within our school facilities. This includes employee education, hand sanitizing as well as higher frequency and deeper sanitation in all of our educational environments. Please encourage these practices not only at school but at home.

At this time, we are not aware of any infected persons within the Baldwin County Public School System. The Baldwin County Board of Education will continue to monitor the CDC (CDC.gov) and ADPH advisories and follow all government directives. Please report any suspected symptoms or concerns to your local school principal.

As we approach spring break, I would ask our parents and families to please be aware of the CDC recommendations on travel. We know families have made plans, but we have great hope you will be aware of the areas in which there are high levels of the virus and follow government protocols with regard to quarantine. If you have questions in advance of returning from your travel, please seek advice from the appropriate health agencies. If anyone in your family is concerned about being symptomatic, please visit a local doctor immediately and report the same to your local school principal.

In times like these, our success depends upon each one of us showing a debt of responsibility to each other. I have great confidence in our country and our ability to overcome this challenge but only if we all work together to look out for not only our own best interest, but the interest of everyone in our community, including our schools. We will continue to provide you information as necessary.



Eddie Tyler

Superintendent

