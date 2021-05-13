Baldwin County Schools announce graduation dates

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools have announced graduation dates for the class of 2021.

In addition, this year is extra exciting for Elberta and Bay Minette. This will be the first graduating class for Elberta High School and the 100th graduating class for Baldwin County High School.

Along with the traditional graduation ceremonies, all graduations will also be live-streamed for those wanting to watch from the comfort of their own homes. All live stream links will be posted here. Some links might not be active until closer to the graduation date.

Monday, May 17, 2021

Baldwin County High School

7 p.m.: Mitchell Field at Lyle Underwood Stadium

Elberta High School

7 p.m.: John T. Cobb Stadium

Spanish Fort High School

7 p.m.: “The Hill” Spanish Fort High Stadium

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Daphne High School

7 p.m.: Trojan Field at Jubilee Stadium

Fairhope High School

7 p.m.: W.C. Majors Field

Robertsdale High School

7 p.m.: J.D. Sellars Stadium

Foley High School

7 p.m.: Ivan Jones Stadium

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Baldwin County Virtual High School

2 p.m.: Daphne Civic Center