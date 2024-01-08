BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County parents, note: after-school activities on Monday are canceled as severe weather threatens our coverage area.

“We are continuing to monitor the weather situation today,” a Baldwin County Public Schools spokesperson tells News 5.

“With the threat going up significantly late this afternoon and tonight, we have decided to cancel all after-school activities for today.

“This includes any sporting events and professional meetings.”

A complex of storms could bring strong-to-severe weather events across the Gulf Coast.

Multiple threats are possible with this system, including damaging winds, tornadoes, flash flooding, and coastal impacts.

Stay tuned to News 5 for more weather updates.