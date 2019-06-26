Baldwin County man pleads guilty to federal child sex charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man could face the next 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty today to child sex crimes.

40-year-old Taras Hodivsky, Jr. was immediately taken into custody.

Back in January, Hodivsky was arrested on rape, sodomy, enticing a child and sexual abuse of a child under 12. The victim was 7 years old at the time of the crimes and the abuse reportedly occurred over a two-year span.

The federal charges came three months later and involved possession and sharing those images across state lines.

Sentencing on the federal charges is set for later this year. Meanwhile, the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office tells News 5 they still plan to prosecute Hodivsky on the state charges.