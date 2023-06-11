BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County lawmaker proposed a bill that would give mothers 45 days if they decide they want to give up their baby. Under current law, mothers have three days. In addition to the time extension, the bill would allow the installation of safe haven baby boxes in Alabama.

Loxley representative, Donna Givens, is the bill sponsor of HB 473. She says she’s heard many stories of babies being abandoned after their birth, so she wants mothers to feel they have a safer option if they decide to give away their baby.

“It breaks my heart when I hear of a baby that has been abandoned,” explained Givens. “They found it in a dumpster, in course, you know, the baby’s deceased, but I feel like this is a three prong number one, and most important is saving the baby’s life, and that was my full intent of this bill. Number two, it saves another life, that young mother that was either by choice or not by choice put in what you term ‘motherhood.’ Or she just feels, you know, it’s not safe for her to keep the baby. The third part to me is these young couples are not necessarily young, but these couples that are just desperate for baby, then this is giving them another layer of opportunity that they can adopt one of these babies.”

According to Givens, if the bill is passed, the safe haven boxes would be installed in ten of Alabama’s largest cities, and Mobile would be one of the first cities to receive the safe haven baby boxes.

She says the boxes will be at fire stations, hospitals, or near universities. She explains mothers who choose to place their baby in the boxes can do so anonymously.

“Once they put a baby in there, an alarm goes off,” said Givens. “And within seconds, a trained personnel retrieves the baby. Of course, they take the baby to the hospital, and DHR’s contacted, so there’s not any identification. And so, we’re hoping that this will ensure that these young mothers will feel like they do have an an alternative than leaving the baby in an unsafe place or somewhere that the baby could actually die or not be cared for.”

Givens says she’s waiting for the bill to be signed by Governor Kay Ivey.