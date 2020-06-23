Baldwin County High School principal issues statement on 2 students killed in weekend crash

(WKRG) — Craig Smith, principal of Baldwin County High School, issued a statement about two students who were killed in a car accident over the weekend.

The North Baldwin community is saddened by the loss of two members of our Tiger Family. BCHS is mourning the loss of Blayne Shackelford and Ty Drinkard. Both were student athletes and were highly thought of among their peers and teachers.

Blayne was a standout member of the BCHS Golf Team and the Fishing Team and a 2020 graduate.

Tyler was a sophomore member of the BCHS Baseball team and was on his way back to play status after an accident that cut last season short. Ty has been a ball player from the time he could walk and was always exciting to watch.

Both had personalities and a drive that made them successful in everything they did and enjoyable to spend time with. Both Ty and Blayne were always quick to smile and fun to be around. They not only didn’t meet a stranger, they never failed to make a friend. They were amazing young men and they will be truly missed.

Both are from deeply rooted North Baldwin families and our thoughts and prayers are with these families as they deal with this devastating loss. Craig Smith, principal of Baldwin County High School

The three teens involved in the single-car accident are Ty Drinkard, Blayne Shackelford, and John Blackmon. The crash happened on County Road 39 near the Whitehouse Fork community Sunday night.

LATEST STORIES