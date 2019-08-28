Baldwin County health officials monitoring Hepatitis A cases

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — State health officials are warning people in Alabama of a growing Hepatitis A outbreak. New cases of the disease were reported in Baldwin County last month. Health officials in Baldwin County are working hard to minimize the spread of Hepatitis A.

“The health department has actively investigated those cases, the contacts of those individuals have been immunized, as well as community education with leaders in Baldwin County,” said District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers. Dr. Landers says there are two cases in Baldwin County. It’s a situation the state has been monitoring since September of last year, the outbreak has grown to more than 130 cases statewide.

“Very good hand washing is an extremely important way to reduce the spread of Hepatitis A,” said Landers. Landers says outbreaks in surrounding states like Georgia, Tennessee and Florida may be contributing to the outbreak in Alabama.

“We are lower than some of the other states surrounding us, and we’ve been taking measures since earlier in the year to vaccinate,” said Landers. They encourage people who are at risk to get vaccinated. We first reported this Tuesday and there’s more information here. Because there are only two confirmed cases in Baldwin County, it’s not officially considered an outbreak here. Landers says officials are monitoring the situation and will take more action of it gets worse.