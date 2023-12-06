DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officials are looking for a Mobile teen who reportedly ran into a Baldwin County wooded area.

Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies are currently on Highway 90, about a half-mile east of Highway 181, where a teen reportedly crashed a car and ran off into a wooded area, News 5 has learned from phone conversations with the BCSO and Loxley Police Department.

The teen is not believed to be armed or in danger, but the BCSO and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are trying to lure her out of the woods, officials said.

Area drivers can expect slower traffic throughout the search, officials said.