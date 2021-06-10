Baldwin County businesses are hiring, but employees are hard to find

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The search for employees continues in Baldwin County. Places like GooRoo’s Grill in Robertsdale have plenty of applications to hand out, but very few applicants willing to work.

“We’re paying more to retain people and also paying more to try and get people to come in,” said owner Ed Johnson.

But, so far that’s not bringing in enough workers he says. That’s forcing him to close the restaurant on Sundays and Mondays and he’s not sure that’ll change anytime soon. While he’s thankful for the workers he currently has, Johnson says new employees just aren’t wanting to work.

“We will get a new employee, we give them above scale and they’ll stay for two days and then they’re gone,” he added.

Johnson isn’t sure what the solution is and he’s not alone, either. Several retail and restaurant owners we spoke with declined to talk on camera, but they say the problem isn’t improving. Alabama will end it’s participation in federal unemployment benefit programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 19th and business owners are hoping that limits some of the current problems they’re dealing with.

“COVID-19 has changed the whole perimeter of running a small business,” said Johnson.