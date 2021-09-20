Baldwin County 911 supervisor passes away

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District is mourning the loss of a beloved supervisor.

The district announced Monday on Facebook that Leslie Buchanan passed away. Buchanan worked from Baldwin 9-1-1 for 14 years.

“Not only will her sweet Southern voice be missed by the responders who she served over the radio, but those who will call 9-1-1 in the future won’t receive that same calming voice who could effortlessly take control of their emergency, all while making sure that they were still comforted on the worst day of their lives,” the district posted to Facebook on Monday. “Anyone that knew Leslie knows that she had a passion for her career serving others that only came second to her family, especially her precious daughter Addy.”

Services for Buchanan will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at First Presbyterian Church of Bay Minette, 211 McMillan Ave. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with the service beginning at 11 a.m. followed by final respects at the graveside.