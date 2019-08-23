Baldwin Co. Supt. has message after 4 threats made in 3 days

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three students were arrested in Baldwin County this week for making threats to their schools. This happened at Daphne High School, Spanish Fort High School, Elberta Middle School and Fairhope Middle School.

The incident at Fairhope Middle School is the only case that so far has not led to an arrest.

School Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent a message home to parents about this. He also reiterated that message when we interviewed him.

“We’re not laughing, it’s not a joke to us. It’s not a joke to parents and to employees,” he said.

Few details have been released about the threats themselves. But in Spanish Fort, police say the student made the comment on campus before class started. Chief Dave Edgar tells us students heard the threat and reported it. The student is 14 years old.

Below is the full email Tyler sent home to parents.