Baker creates wedding cake in shape, size of deer

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – A newlywed couple’s wedding cake was quite the bang for their buck.

Pam McNeal, the cake decorating supervisor at Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl, crafted the couple a cake in both the shape and size of a deer.

Shady Maple says the bride and groom brought in the antlers and asked them to make a cake to match.

The buck’s head and neck were carved from Styrofoam, but the back part of the deer is all cake — enough for 250 servings.

The deer cake took about 10 hours to create. It was served to the “deerly” beloved after the wedding on Saturday.

Shady Maple shared a photo of the amazing cake on its Facebook page, and that post has been shared nearly 2,000 times since Saturday.