Should you send your children back to school during the pandemic?

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing parents to make the tough decision of whether or not to send their children back to school, which is not something to take lightly!

Julie Adamson and her husband put a lot of thought into their decision and at the end of the day, they just think it’s too soon for their kids to return to classes.

For now, the Adamson children are content doing things like playing board games, and spending time with eachother. They have no idea how much is weighing on their parents’ minds as the coroanovirus pandemic continues.

“They have very minimal understanding. They’ve heard their friends talk about it at school right before everything closed down. You know kids were repeating whatever they heard their parents say. But our kids just know that it’s a virus, they know that they can’t go to stores and that they can’t go to play at birthday parties or large events or things like that and, but it’s just the new normal. We turned our house into a little home school,” said Julie Adamson, mother of four.

Adamson says her home has been this way since schools initially closed due to the pandemic. Now, her family has a routine that they aren’t planning to change until COVID numbers start decreasing.

She said, “We are going to keep our elementary-age kiddos home. Bennett is our 5-year-old and he would have been going into kindergarten but with the changes at the school and just not really knowing what the first few weeks even are going to look like for anybody, we decided that the best thing to do was to keep him home and keep the girls home. My girls are going into second and third grade, and a lot of that is just in case school gets shut back down again, just keeping them in some kind of normal rhythm where they don’t start and then stop.”

Adamson and her husband work full time. Fortunately, her schedule is flexible, so she is now her children’s teacher. But there are still challenges, even at home.

“We’ve all been together since March so whether you have a great family dynamic or you have a wide range of kids age-wise or close together age range, it’s hard to keep everybody happy. When you’ve been together for so many months at a time everybody’s patience runs low, including mine, and so for us the biggest challenge is kind of the reset,” Adamson told Cherish Lombard.

She says no parent should feel guilty about sending their kids back to school, or about keeping them home.

“A lot of it is just knowing that none of us know what’s going to happen, and there’s no judgment if you decide you’re going to homeschool and then you decide you’re going to send them back to school or vice versa. Just doing what’s best for your family I think is a good thing to keep in mind,” Adamson said.

So should you send your children back to school, or keep them home? It all boils down to what you feel is best for your family. Remember students, parents, teachers, and staff are all facing back to school challenges, so whatever you decide, you are not alone.

