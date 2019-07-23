School starts Wednesday for students at Fonde Elementary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students attending the county’s only year-round school will start their school year on Wednesday, July 24. The Mobile County Public School System wants to remind commuters to drive carefully and to obey the speed limit signs posted in the school zone. Take-in is from 7:15-7:45 a.m. at Fonde, located on the corner of Azalea and Cottage Hill roads.

Beginning its third year as a year-round school, Fonde is on a different schedule than the rest of Mobile County’s public schools. Fonde has the same number of school days, but it has a shorter summer break. Fonde students have 2-3 week breaks between each quarter, during which optional intervention and enrichment programs are offered. Proponents of year-round school say that the schedule helps students better retain the skills and knowledge they are learning.

“We have seen many successes at Fonde with our students, faculty and staff on this year-round schedule,” Fonde Principal Joy Gould said on Tuesday. “We are looking forward to another wonderful year and to seeing all of our children again.”

Mobile County Public Schools’ remaining 87 schools will start on Tuesday, Aug. 6.