OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public School System has released its 2023-2024 school year calendar. Teachers will return to their classrooms on Aug. 1 and students will return on Aug. 10.
Here are the important dates for OKPSS students:
- Aug. 1 – 9, 2023 – Pre-School Planning for Teachers
- Aug. 10, 2023 – First Day of School
- Sept. 4, 2023 – Labor Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Oct. 9, 2023 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)
- Nov. 10, 2023 – Veterans Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Nov. 20 – 24, 2023 – Thanksgiving Break
- Dec. 22 – 29, 2023 – Winter Break
- Jan. 1 – 3, 2024 – Winter Break cont.
- Jan. 4, 2024 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)
- Jan. 5, 2024 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)
- Jan. 15, 2024 – MLK Jr. Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Feb. 19, 2024 – President’s Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- March 15 – 22, 2024 – Spring Break
- March 25, 2024 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)
- May 24, 2024 – Last Day of School
- May 27, 2024 – Memorial Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- May 30, 2024 – Last Day for Teachers