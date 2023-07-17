MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Public School System has released its 2023-2024 school calendar. Teachers will return to the classroom on Aug. 1 and students will return on Aug. 4.
Here are the important dates for MCPSS students:
- Aug. 1, 2023 – Teacher Institute (Student Holiday)
- Aug. 2 – 3, 2023 – Teacher Workdays (Student Holidays)
- Aug. 4, 2023 – First Day of School
- Sept. 4, 2023 – Labor Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Oct. 9, 2023 – Parent/Teacher Conference Day
- Nov. 10, 2023 – Veterans Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Nov. 20 – 24, 2023 – Thanksgiving Break
- Dec. 18 – 29, 2023 – Christmas Holiday
- Jan. 1 – 3, 2024 – New Year’s Holiday
- Jan. 4 – 5, 2024 – Teacher Workdays (Student Holidays)
- Jan. 8, 2024 – Students return to class
- Jan. 15, 2024 – MLK Jr. Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Feb. 16 & 19, 2024 – Mini-Break
- March 25 – 29, 2024 – Spring Break
- May 23, 2024 – Last Day of School for students
- May 24, 2024 – Teacher Workday
- May 27, 2024 – Memorial Day
- May 28, 2024 – Teacher Workday