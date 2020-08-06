Local high schools gearing up for unprecedented season

"With the pandemic going on, it’s about family and loving each other and looking out for each other,” said Foley head coach Deric Scott.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High schools across Alabama are gearing up for the fall sports season, a season that will be unlike any we’ve ever seen before.

“Last year, if a kid had the flu we sent him home,” said Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell. “Now if you have a young man that gets COVID-19, we have to send him home and everyone he came in contact with.”

With the AHSAA’s best practice guidelines in place, schools are doing all they can to keep their athletes safe.

“You know, in a lot of ways, I think the kids are safer at school, because of all the things we’re making them do, than when they leave us, that’s when I worry about them,” said UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis.

We have a good idea of what teams will be doing on the field to keep everyone safe, but one of the biggest remaining question marks is what happens in the stands.

“When we bring all these fans into a gym or stadium, we’re expecting them to wear a facemask and follow social distancing rules. That’s when they’re sitting in the stands or in line at the concession stand. We’re putting a lot of personal responsibility on fans,” said state superintendent Eric Mackey.

As we get closer to kick off, there is still uncertainty for what’s to come, but coaches are using this as a teaching moment for their players.

“Football is a game that we all love and put a lot into, but at the end of the day it’s about being there for your brother and being there for your teammate. With the pandemic going on, it’s about family and loving each other and looking out for each other,” said Foley head coach Deric Scott.

