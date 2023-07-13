GEORGE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The George County Public School System has released the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Teachers will return on Aug. 1 and students return on Aug. 4.
Here are the important dates for GCPSS students:
- Aug. 1 – 3, 2023 – Teacher Workdays (Student Holidays)
- Aug. 4, 2023 – First Day of School
- Sept. 4, 2023 – Labor Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Oct. 5 – 9, 2023 – Fall Break
- Oct. 10, 2023 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)
- Nov. 20 – 24, 2023 – Thanksgiving Break
- Dec. 22 – 29, 2023 – Christmas Break
- Jan. 1 – 2, 2024 – New Year’s Break
- Jan. 3, 2024 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)
- Jan. 15, 2024 – MLK Jr. Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Feb. 12 – 13, 2024 – Winter Break
- March 11 – 15, 2024 – Spring Break
- March 18, 2024 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)
- March 29, 2024 – Good Friday (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- April 1, 2024 – Easter Monday (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- May 24, 2024 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)