Florida back to school tax-free weekend returns, masks included

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– Florida shoppers can purchase school supplies tax-free this weekend. The tax-free shopping weekend begins Friday, Aug. 7 and ends Sunday, Aug. 9.

Shoppers will save on a number of items to help them get ready to go back to school, including clothing, footwear and backpacks costing $60 or less. School supplies costing $15 or less and the first $1,000 of the sales tax price of personal computers or personal computer-related accessories are also tax exempt.

The Department of Revenue also announced earlier this week that masks are added to the list of items that are eligible to be tax-free.

The CEO of the Florida Retail Federation believes technology will be a popular item this year as many parents are choosing online learning for their kids.

“You still will get the basic school supplies, but I think the biggest shift will be in regards to a little more towards technology than what we have seen in the past,” said Scott Shalley of the Florida Retail Federation.

For the full list of items that are tax-free, click here.

