(WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year, when students and staff head back to school. Going back to school can be hectic for some, leaving little time to get all the important school dates copied down on the calendar.
WKRG News 5 has compiled school calendars for most of the public school systems in our coverage area. To find your student’s calendar, click the link below.
ALABAMA
Mobile County Public School System
Baldwin County Public School System
Escambia County, Ala. Public School System
Conecuh County Public School System
Monroe County Public School System
FLORIDA
Escambia County, Fla. Public School System
Santa Rosa County Public School System
Okaloosa County Public School System
MISSISSIPPI
George County Public School System
Greene County Public School System