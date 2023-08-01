ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time for teachers and students to head back to the classroom. That’s why we’re taking a look at the Escambia County Schools calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
Dates to know
- First day back for teachers – Aug. 2
- First day back for students – Aug. 9
- Labor Day holiday – Sept. 4
- First progress report – Sept. 15
- End of first 9 weeks grading period – Oct. 6
- Early release for students – Oct. 12
- First report card – Oct. 16
- Veterans’ Day holiday – Nov. 10
- Second progress report – Nov. 13
- Thanksgiving Holiday break – Nov. 20 to 24
- End of second 9 weeks grading period – Dec. 15
- Early release day for students – Dec. 15
- Christmas Holiday break – Dec. 18 to Jan 1
- Second report card – Jan. 12
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Jan 15
- Third progress report – Feb. 9
- Winter Break – Feb. 19 and 20
- End of third nine weeks grading period – March 8
- Early release day for students – March 15
- Third report card – March 15
- Spring Break – March 25 to 29
- Fourth progress report – April 22
- End of fourth nine weeks grading period – May 22
- Early release day for students – May 22
- Final report card – May 23