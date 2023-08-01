ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time for teachers and students to head back to the classroom. That’s why we’re taking a look at the Escambia County Schools calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

Dates to know

  • First day back for teachers – Aug. 2
  • First day back for students – Aug. 9
  • Labor Day holiday – Sept. 4
  • First progress report – Sept. 15
  • End of first 9 weeks grading period – Oct. 6
  • Early release for students – Oct. 12
  • First report card – Oct. 16
  • Veterans’ Day holiday – Nov. 10
  • Second progress report – Nov. 13
  • Thanksgiving Holiday break – Nov. 20 to 24
  • End of second 9 weeks grading period – Dec. 15
  • Early release day for students – Dec. 15
  • Christmas Holiday break – Dec. 18 to Jan 1
  • Second report card – Jan. 12
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Jan 15
  • Third progress report – Feb. 9
  • Winter Break – Feb. 19 and 20
  • End of third nine weeks grading period – March 8
  • Early release day for students – March 15
  • Third report card – March 15
  • Spring Break – March 25 to 29
  • Fourth progress report – April 22
  • End of fourth nine weeks grading period – May 22
  • Early release day for students – May 22
  • Final report card – May 23
