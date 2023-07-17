CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Conecuh County Public School System has released its 2023-2024 school year calendar. Teachers will return to classrooms on Aug. 1 and students will return on Aug. 3.
Here are important dates for CCPSS students:
- Aug. 1 – 2, 2023 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)
- Aug. 3, 2023 – First Day of School
- Sept. 4, 2023 – Labor Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Oct. 9, 2023 – Columbus Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Oct. 16, 2023 – Parent/Teacher Conference Day
- Nov. 10, 2023 – Veterans Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Nov. 20 – 24, 2023 – Thanksgiving Break
- Dec. 15, 2023 – Students dismissed at noon
- Dec. 16 – 29, 2023 – Christmas Break
- Jan. 2, 2024 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)
- Jan. 3, 2024 – Students return to class
- Jan. 15, 2024 – MLK Jr. Day (Student/Teacher Day)
- Feb. 16, 2024 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)
- Feb. 19, 2024 – President’s Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- March 25 – 29, 2024 – Spring Break
- April 1, 2024 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)
- May 22, 2024 – Last Day of School
- May 23, 2024 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)