BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Public School System has released the 2023-2024 school calendar. Teachers will return to classrooms on July 31 and students will return on Aug. 9.
Here are important dates for BCPSS students:
- July 31 – Aug. 8, 2023 – Teacher Workdays (Student Holidays)
- Aug. 9, 2023 – First Day of School
- Sept. 4, 2023 – Labor Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Oct. 5, 2023 – First Quarter Ends
- Oct. 6, 2023 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)
- Oct. 9, 2023 – Fall Break
- Oct. 10, 2023 – E-Learning Day
- Nov. 10, 2023 – Veterans Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Nov. 20 – 24, 2023 – Thanksgiving Break
- Dec. 14, 2023 – Second Quarter Ends
- Dec. 15, 2023 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)
- Dec. 15 – 29, 2023 – Christmas Holiday
- Jan. 1, 2024 – New Year’s Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Jan. 2, 2024 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)
- Jan. 15, 2024 – MLK Jr. Day (Student/Teacher Holiday)
- Feb. 12 – 14, 2024 – Mardi Gras Holiday
- Feb. 15 – 16, 2024 – E-Learning Days
- March 8, 2024 – Third Quarter Ends
- March 25 – 29, 2024 – Spring Break
- April 1, 2024 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)
- May 24, 2024 – Last Day of School
- May 23, 2024 – Teacher Workday (Student Holiday)
- May 24, 2024 – Professional Development (Student Holiday)