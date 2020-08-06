Back to school vaccines required even for remote learning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to COVID 19, the Alabama Department of Health has seen a decrease in the number of parents getting their children vaccinated. Regardless of whether a student attends class in person or online, it’s state law to have him/her vaccinated. You have to have a “blue card” whether your child goes to daycare, Head Start, or public or private school.

“Regardless of what you are doing in the Fall, you have to be up to date on your vaccines. That doesn’t change regardless of what happens if you are starting in the beginning of September or mid-August. Those things still remain in effect regardless of where you are doing your schooling this year,” Dr. Laura Cepeda with the Mobile County Health Department said.

If you haven’t gotten your children vaccinated, health officials say don’t be afraid. Many offices have different areas for children who are there for a well-check and vaccines. All clinics are doing temperature checks and asking for you to wear a mask. Some are even asking patients to wait in the car instead of a waiting room.

