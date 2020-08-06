Back to School: Challenges for students, parents, teachers, and staff, Thursday in every newscast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our kids are heading back to school as the coronavirus pandemic continues. That means this year they’re facing obstacles they’ve never had to face before.

So in every newscast Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at the challenges not only for students, but also for parents, teachers and staff’.

Should you send your children back to school, or keep them home? Whatever you decide, you are not alone in this.

“I joked that if I got it or if we got it in the house the kids were going back to school because of course they’ve been home since March. It’s a lot with four,” said Julie Adamson, mother of four who is going to homeschool her children this school year.

On WKRG News 5 at 10, you’ll hear about the thought process that went into Adamson’s decision, and her message for other parents who still haven’t made a definite decision about whether or not to send your children back to a classroom.

If you are sending your kids back to school, how do you prepare them for wearing a mask, and social distancing? Is it really safe to go back? How will virtual learning work? And if you are keeping your kids home, what vaccinations do they need? And we’ll ask local teachers how they’re feeling about returning to their classrooms. We’ll answer those questions as we take a closer look at going ‘Back to School– Challenges for students, parents, teachers, and staff,’ all day Thursday, in every newscast.

