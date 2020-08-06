Baldwin parents, teachers prepare for whatever new school year brings

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in five months, students will be back in school in Baldwin County starting August 12.

“We are super excited for our kids to go back,” says teacher and parent Jessica Vipperman. “Our kids are ready to go back.”

In 2020, learning will come with challenges.

The Baldwin County School System has spent millions of dollars on personal protection equipment, sanitizing systems for classrooms and buses, thermal cameras that can take the temperature of 30 students in a second. Still, Superintendent Eddie Tyler says there are no guarantees. “When you send your children to traditional school accept the risk that your child will come into contact with coronavirus.”

“The virus wasn’t really a concern because honestly I think we all are probably going to be exposed or contract it.” Jordan Jones signed her five-year-old up for virtual school. “I think our teachers are going to do a wonderful job virtually and brick and mortar but that is just something we thought would work better for our family,” she says.

Most Baldwin County students will head back to traditional classrooms and like Jessica Vipperman’s kids they will take with them what they have already learned at home. “That’s the way you stay in school. Washing your hands, using hand sanitizing, keeping to yourself, keeping six feet away.”

These are uncertain times for parents, teachers and students during a school year that promises to be in a class by itself.

