Skip to content
WKRG
Mobile/Downtown
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
High School Football
College Football
Professional
Traffic
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
Faith Time
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Live: CBSN
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Our Stations
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Back to School
First “wave” of change at Gulf Shores City Schools
Football and Doug E Fresh coming to Mobile
School denies lunch to girl who owed 15 cents
PHOTOS: Back to school in Baldwin County
It’s the first day of school for students and teachers in Baldwin County
More Back to School Headlines
NWFL Schools back in session today
Satsuma starts another school year with an armed officer on campuses
Daphne Elementary gets recess renovation over summer break
First day of school at Forest Hill Elementary School
PHOTOS: Back to School with WKRG
Scaled back sales tax holiday returns to Florida
Saraland rated as best school system in Lower Alabama
Back to School Starting Dates
MPD UPDATE: Woman identified in $1K school supply theft and pepper spray attack
Recent winner of Presidential award gets ready for first day of class