Back to school sales tax-free holiday in AL, MS & FL

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WKRG – Alabama, Mississippi and Florida have announced their back to school tax-free holiday.

Alabama’s holiday is July 19th – 21st.
A list of tax-exempt items include clothing values at $100 or less; computers and computer software $750 or less; traditional notebooks, paper pens and art supplies $50 or less; and much more
Click here for the full list of Alabama sales tax-free items.

Mississippi’s holiday is July 26th and July 27th.
All clothing, footwear and school supplies under $100 are sales tax-free.
Click here for the full list of Mississippi sales tax-free items.

Florida’s holiday is August 2nd – August 6th.
For a complete list of Florida sales tax-free items.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida