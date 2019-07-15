Back to school sales tax-free holiday in AL, MS & FL

WKRG – Alabama, Mississippi and Florida have announced their back to school tax-free holiday.

Alabama’s holiday is July 19th – 21st.

A list of tax-exempt items include clothing values at $100 or less; computers and computer software $750 or less; traditional notebooks, paper pens and art supplies $50 or less; and much more

Click here for the full list of Alabama sales tax-free items.

Mississippi’s holiday is July 26th and July 27th.

All clothing, footwear and school supplies under $100 are sales tax-free.

Click here for the full list of Mississippi sales tax-free items.

Florida’s holiday is August 2nd – August 6th.

For a complete list of Florida sales tax-free items.