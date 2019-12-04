Baby Yoda plush now available for pre-order

(WIAT) — A drill, this is not. A stuffed version of the Internet’s favorite 50-year-old alien will soon be yours to own as Disney opens up pre-orders for its new “Baby Yoda” plush toy.
The 11-inch Star Wars character can be ordered through the Disney store, Target, and Walmart, and will set you back $25. Unfortunately you can’t snag one in time for the holiday season, as the toy won’t be in stock until Apr. 1, 2020.
Known to most as “Baby Yoda,” this adorable little alien is actually called “the Child” in the Disney+ show “Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”
What do you think of “Baby Yoda?” Pre-order the plush toy, will you? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia, and may the force be with you.
