Baby still missing after suspect from Miami-Dade Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The father who went missing along with his newborn son after three women were found dead inside his southwest Miami-Dade home was found dead in Pasco County on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead Wednesday afternoon. His son Andrew Caballiero hasn’t been located and a search is still underway for the newborn.

Pasco deputies are currently assisting the Miami Police Department in searching a rural area of Blanton near I-75.

Courtesy: Victoria Price

An Amber Alert was issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for Andrew Caballeiro earlier Wednesday. The alert said he may be in the company of his 49-year-old father.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

A briefing is expected to take place Wednesday evening. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies.

LATEST HEADLINES: