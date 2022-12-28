HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A baby born last week in north Alabama is quickly gaining online popularity for sharing a unique trait with both her mother and father.

On Dec. 18, Dylan and Cassidy Scott welcomed their daughter, Lennon, who was born at the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. However, besides being their daughter, Lennon also shares something else with her parents: their birthday.

All of the Scotts share Dec. 18 as their birthdays, which is reportedly has only a one in 133,000 chance of happening, according to the hospital.

“She (Lennon) held on until 12:30 a.m., just in time for the celebration,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook message.

In the days since Lennon’s birth, news organizations ranging from the “Today” to NPR have reported on the story.

“What are the odds of that? The Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children calculated them – 1 in 133,000,” NPR’s Steve Inskeep said in a report for “Morning Edition.” “So keep an eye if that kid ever plays the lottery.”